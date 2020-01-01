Joe Manganiello is 'retired' from Magic Mike role

Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello has ruled himself out of any potential movie sequels after declaring himself "retired" from the stripper stage.

The actor set pulses racing as Big Dick Richie in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical 2012 film and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL. However, if the franchise is revived for a third film, Manganiello says he won't be squeezing back into a thong.

"I'm retired," he smiles to People magazine.

Manganiello is still very much in touch with his co-star Matt Bomer, as their friendship dates back to their drama school days at Carnegie Mellon University in the 43 year old's native Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"We always talk," Manganiello says. "I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt. Matt and I always stay in touch, and talk and catch up, and grab lunch."