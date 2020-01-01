Lori Loughlin handed two month prison sentence

Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to serve two months behind bars for bribing officials to get her daughters into college.

The former Full House star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£382,000) to help their kids get into the University of Southern California as fake athletes as part of a major college admissions scandal.

According to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months behind bars at a hearing in Boston on Friday.

Along with prison time, Loughlin was also ordered to pay a $150,000 (£114,500) fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

During sentencing, Lori made a tearful apology via Zoom, explaining she made an 'awful decision'.

"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college decision process," she said.

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined my daughter’s abilities and accomplishments. My decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society," she admitted.

Apologising profusely, she told the court: "I believe in God and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and do good and give back for the rest of my life. I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry."

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a group of well-to-do parents who have pleaded guilty to paying bribes to secure fake test scores and credentials to gain top college spots for their kids.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail last year for her part in the scheme to get one of her daughters into college.