NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross too engrossed in domestic chores to think about Emmy nomination Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross has relished the opportunity to be domestic in her home, taking some much-needed downtime during lockdown.



The star told Variety she's rarely in her own house as she's always on set or attending work events - so the COVID-19 crisis has been the perfect opportunity to catch up on some chores.



"I love this part of my life," she smiled.



Explaining: "I never get to do it - the cooking, cleaning, the being tethered to my own experience," Ross recounted that in previous times that she was always rushing: "I'm usually running through the house scarfing food down while I'm doing 17 other things."



Ross found out last month she'd scooped her fourth Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson in hit ABC show Black-ish, which tackles issues affecting the black community, but her mind hasn't been focused on the big accolade.



"My attention is on other things, like changing my sheets and mopping my floor," the down to earth star admitted.

"I like everything just so, and that requires a lot of attention," she added.



While The High Note star might be a domestic goddess when no one's watching, she's keen to ensure such tasks are fairly divided when the subject comes up on screen, telling the Los Angeles Times' Can't Stop Watching podcast: "I believe every relationship is a negotiation between two people about what each of them feel comfortable doing, and I think the more that we portray that on television, the more that that becomes the reality out in the world, or matches the reality that the world actually is."