Bobby Soto had no idea David Ayer was a director

Bobby Soto was friends with David Ayer for more than a year before he realised he was a director.

The actor stars alongside Shia LaBeouf in the filmmaker's crime drama The Tax Collector, but Bobby confessed he had no idea who David was when they first met at a local gym a few years ago.

"I met David at a dojo. We were actually sparring and working out and exercising together before I even knew he was a director," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "He just carried himself like a regular person, so much so that he became friends with someone like myself, who he didn’t know at the time."

Bobby recalled talking about his acting career about a year into their "authentic friendship" and the idea of The Tax Collector came about shortly afterwards.

"We ended up talking about what we did maybe a year into our relationship as people. And so, he told me he was a director. He also told me all about his success with Training Day. I mean, of course, it’s a classic, so it’s something that just rang a bell," he explained, referencing the critically-acclaimed crime drama that David wrote.

"When I told him I was an actor, he was like, 'Oh s**t, let’s make something together. We’re already friends.' That’s the dream, no?" he quipped. "I can call David any time of day. He’s been there for me, and I love that guy so much."