Maude Apatow fights with dad Judd Apatow over scripts

Maude Apatow ends up arguing with her dad Judd Apatow when he tries to give her script advice.

The 22-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the Knocked Up director and actress Leslie Mann, confessed she finds it frustrating when her father tries to give her some unsolicited words of wisdom.

"My dad gives me a lot of advice that I pretend that I don’t listen to, but I actually listened to most of his advice about writing. And he’s probably taught me most things I know. And he’s really helpful to me, even though sometimes it causes fights," she told Rolling Stone.

And the 52-year-old filmmaker shared the same frustrations, but admitted he can be a little too eager to share his screenwriting knowledge with his daughter.

"We battle about it. We go to war when we talk about story structure and script, because there’s nothing anyone wants less in the world than to be taught something by their father. So I always have to try to figure out how to sneak any information in – but as a father, you’re always irritating," he laughed. "And I’m always shocked by how irritating I am. Other people don’t have to spend the entire day with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Euphoria star admitted she was keen to get into directing and producing later in her career.

"I mean, I love acting, and I’m really lucky right now that I’m getting work and can do that. But my dad’s always told me my whole life that it’s really important to learn how to produce and how to direct and write," she shared. "If you can write for yourself, that’s a gift, and when you can’t get acting work, you’ll have that, and it’s just a big advantage."