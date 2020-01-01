NEWS Holland Taylor: 'There was no way I couldn't speak about Sarah Paulson relationship' Newsdesk Share with :





Holland Taylor has discussed the intense scrutiny she received after the media uncovered her relationship with Sarah Paulson.



The 77-year-old actress opened up to The Advocate about her romance with the American Horror Story star, which hit headlines in 2016 due to the pair's 32-year age difference.



Reflecting on why she decided to announce the romance with 45-year-old Sarah, Holland explained: "The relationship with Sarah became so public because she’s an enormous star and I was somewhat well-known.”



She added: “It became a news event and so I wasn’t going to deny it. Do you see what I’m saying?"



Holland said she has been involved in other relationships that did not attract the same level of attention.



"No other relationship I had would become a news event in that sense. When once that happened, there was no way not to just speak about it," she conceded.



The pair have been together since 2015, and appear happier than ever. Later in the interview, Holland spoke about why she doesn't like defining her sexuality, explaining that while she considers herself gay, she doesn't like the 'definitions' that come with such a label.



"I just feel like I’m a person. It’s not the major defining thing of my life. It’s not defining. I’m a human being. That’s defining," she insisted.