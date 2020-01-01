Issa Rae: 'My longevity will be opening the door for other Black women onscreen'

Issa Rae hopes her legacy will be about elevating Black creatives in Hollywood.

The Insecure creator and star prides herself in representing Black lives onscreen and insisted her 'longevity will be opening the door for others', as entertainment industry executives strive for more inclusivity amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

As well as professing her dreams, Rae shared a deep appreciation for her role models, including Denzel Washington.

"Denzel is a good model because he belongs to Black people and has never denied who he is and his roots," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The stuff that he's done underground to help young Black actors, to create a pipeline for them," she exalted.

Rae, who received eight Emmy nominations for Insecure this year, also reflected on the importance of knowing your worth as a woman of colour.

"I’ve definitely demanded," Rae revealed, of asking for more money.

"Yvonne (Orji) joked before the Emmy nominations came out, 'Girl, I told all my agents, 'Don’t make no deals until after Tuesday or Monday,' whenever the announcements were, because our price is going up or down'. So there is something to that, too, of just realising your worth," she contemplated.

"Seeing how little these white people care about asking for more than they’re worth in many cases. You can’t be polite, or tiptoe, or be modest about those things," The Lovebirds star advised.

Rae also touched on how HBO and other companies should do better in having the executive room accurately reflect the real world.

"There’s no question that some of the input that we would get would be different," she explained, adding: "Can HBO improve in terms of their hiring practices? A thousand per cent. They got to."