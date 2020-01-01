NEWS Khloe Kardashian reacts after comments on her appearance Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian has fired back at social media trolls who harshly criticised her appearance.



The 36-year-old posted a sweet photo of her posing with two-year-old daughter True Thompson on Instagram, and in the snap, Khloe has a dark brown blunt bob, and a bright red pout.



"Mommy’s baby FOREVA!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the picture.



However, one follower was surprised by Khloe's seemingly different look, and referring to the Good American co-founder, asked: "Who is that on the right?"



"Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded," Khloe retorted.



Hundreds of the mother-of-one's followers were also shocked by her taut face and blunt bob, leading one to comment: "is that the nanny? because that’s not not khloe kardashian."



Despite the criticism, Khloe was on the receiving end of positive comments from her famous family and friends, with sister Kim Kardashian writing: "She’s getting so big I can’t take it."



Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq and Lala Anthony were also among those fawning over the sweet mother-daughter snap, as well as True's father Tristan Thompson, who further fuelled speculation that he and Khloe had reunited by leaving two heart emojis on the post.



This isn't the first time that she has faced criticism over her appearance on social media.



Back in May, she was hit with a barrage of hurtful comments when she shared a series of images of her new dark blonde hair.



“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” one follower asked, to which Khloe clapped back: “From my weekly face transplant clearly."