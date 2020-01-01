NEWS Courteney Cox and Sofia Vergara supporting Zuhair Murad's Beirut relief efforts Newsdesk Share with :





Courteney Cox and Sofia Vergara have shown their support for Zuhair Murad's Beirut relief efforts.



The Lebanese designer has created a limited-edition T-shirt, which is emblazoned with a phoenix and the words “Rise from the Ashes", and 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Offre Joie, a humanitarian organisation that is supporting those in need following the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital.



The blast, caused by tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored inside a warehouse at a port, rocked Beirut on 4 August, killing more than 135 people and injuring thousands.



Zuhair took to Instagram to announce the initiative, and thanked stars including Courteney, Sofia, and models Alessandra Ambrosio, Devon Windsor and Shanina Shaik, for posing in the tees on social media.



"Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes. Join @zuhairmuradprivate in his initiative to help the people of Beirut who have lost so much during this devastating tragedy," the designer wrote alongside a snap of him wearing the unisex T-shirt.



"100% of the profits from this limited edition tee will support the relief efforts of @offre.joie, who is currently on Lebanese ground responding to the humanitarian needs of the people of Beirut.”



"I am joining @zuhairmuradprivate in helping the people of Beirut," Sofia captioned a picture of her wearing the black t-shirt.



The tees are priced at $25.99 (£20) and are available on represent.com/beirut.