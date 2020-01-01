Larry King breaks his silence after the sudden deaths of his two children

Larry King has taken to social media to share an emotional note following the sudden deaths of his two children.

The 86-year-old talk show host’s son Andy died suddenly last week and his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer just days later on Thursday of this week. She was 51 and her brother Andy was 65.

Writing on Facebook, King admitted he was "heartbroken" as he confirmed the sad news, writing, “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” Larry continued. “Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes,” Larry concluded. “In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

King shared Chaia with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship, after the two got married.

The broadcaster is also father to son Larry King, Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.