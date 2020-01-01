Shannon Murphy recalls Eliza Scanlen’s Babyteeth audition

Eliza Scanlen did “kinda crazy stuff” in her Babyteeth audition, according to director Shannon Murphy.

The Killing Eve director had been suggested the Little Women actress by casting director Kirsty McGregor early on in the casting process and she had a meeting with the 21-year-old before bringing her in for an audition for the lead role of Milla, a schoolgirl suffering from cancer.

However, Eliza started doing some “crazy stuff” so Shannon had to take her outside the audition room and get her to relax.

“She came in and she was doing some kinda crazy stuff and I was like, ‘What is she doing? She seems so different from the girl I had coffee with the other day,” Shannon recalled in an exclusive interview with Cover Media. “I took her outside and I remember saying, ‘Whatever you’re doing at the moment, just let it go, stop, you don’t need to do that, just come in. I know how much pressure there is right now in this room, it’s a full-on experience having to audition, but just know that I’m not interested in that, just ignore that and imagine it’s just me and you in the café again and just take your time and come in when you’re feeling good.’”

Shannon could tell Eliza had put a lot of pressure on herself so she made sure the young actress knew that she didn’t have to have all the answers about her character.

“I had to let her know that I didn’t know who the character was yet so she didn’t have to all the solves,” she added. “I think it’s really important to not put all that weight on the actor to come up with everything so early on in the process, and she came in and she was brilliant. I knew she was right. Kirsty though, you know, she just kept coming back to her, she’d say, ‘You know, I think it’s Eliza’ and she was right.”

Babyteeth is in cinemas now.