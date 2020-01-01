Lea Michele gives birth

Lea Michele has become a mother.

The Glee star and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child - a baby boy - last week, according to People.

"Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful," a source told the outlet.

Lea and Zandy exchanged vows last year.

The baby news comes as the 33-year-old recovers from allegations she was a bully who made castmates' lives hell on the set of Glee and behind the scenes on theatre productions.

In June Lea issued a public apology, stating: "I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

Acknowledging her poor behaviour, she continued: "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused."

Lea said she had used the lockdown period to reflect on her shortcomings.

"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me," she pondered. Concluding that she has listened to her critics and learned from her errors, Lea added: "While I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."