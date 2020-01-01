NEWS ViacomCBS chiefs open to Nick Cannon return Newsdesk Share with :





ViacomCBS are open to Nick Cannon returning to the network as he has 'gone on a journey' since he was fired for making antisemitic remarks on his podcast.



On a June episode of his Cannon's Class podcast, Cannon asserted that black people are 'the true Hebrews' and referenced antisemitic conspiracy theories regarding Zionism and the Rothschild family.



ViacomCBS severed ties with him over the comments, axing his MTV comedy show Wild 'n Out and ending his status as a creative partner of Nickelodeon's kids' programming unit.



Cannon has since apologised and met with Jewish leaders, who said he has learned from his mistakes.



Now, ViacomCBS' president of entertainment and youth brands Chris McCarthy has said the star could potentially return.



According to Variety, McCarthy said at an employee town hall on Monday that he was 'hopeful' Nick would partner with his firm again. However, he acknowledged that the star's words were offensive.



"Let me start with stating the important and hopefully obvious fact - what Nick said was wrong, hurtful, and it was offensive," he explained. Explicating that the company had to defend its values, McCarthy explicated: "Hate against one of us is hate against any of us and Nick's comments were anti-Semitic."



However, he then remarked that Cannon had shown progress in changing his mindset.



"I don't know if anyone has been following Nick's journey since the incident - I have, and the thing that's unique about Nick - different from many others, is that Nick owned it," McCarthy observed.



Telling employees that Cannon has apologised and learned lessons from the incident, McCarthy noted the disgraced broadcaster is becoming a' 'useful advocate in this issue.'



Sources tell Variety that McCarthy and Cannon have spoken in recent weeks, but there are no concrete plans for an immediate return.