Lili Reinhart: 'Bisexuality is not a phase'

Lili Reinhart has enthused over Disney's new animation The Owl House as it features a bisexual lead.



The Riverdale actress came out as bisexual in June, announcing that her friends have known about her sexual preferences for years. She had not gone public for fear she looked to be faking it to get attention, as her major relationships have been with men.



However, Reinhart hoped the creation of the bisexual Luz Noceda in The Owl House will promote understanding from others.



"I've been met with comments of 'you'll grow out of it' but I know that's not true," Reinhart told the BBC.

"I think it's important to make it more normal, as I feel in cinema and TV, the characters are usually gay or straight, there's not a lot of bisexual characters - but it should be normalised," she insisted.



Explaining: "There are a lot of bisexual people, including me," Reinhart said she worried people would invalidate her by saying she was going through 'a phase'.



Reinhart plays Grace in the new Amazon film Chemical Hearts, a teenage girl who dresses in androgynous clothing and walks with a cane.



She added she hopes that young people now have the resources to embrace their sexuality and identity.



"I hope people know they have outlets and communities who are now so willing to support young people facing decisions about this. There's a lot of open arms out there," she proclaimed.



Chemical Hearts debuts on Amazon on Friday.