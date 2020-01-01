NEWS James Wan teases Aquaman 2 may be 'more serious' Newsdesk Share with :





Aquaman director James Wan has hinted that the next instalment of the action hero film might be more sombre in tone than its predecessor.



Chatting to a virtual panel during DC Fandome, Wan opened up about his intentions for Aquaman 2.

"I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” he prognosticated.



Patrick Wilson, who played the villainous Orm Marius in the first Aquaman, also attended the panel and remarked to Wan that he'd love to see more world-building in the second movie.



"I know you’re going to push that ocean," Wilson enthused, pointing out that a lot of the undersea realm has yet to be explored.



Wan replied: “I can definitely guarantee you new worlds in this next one and I think you’re going to be very excited as an actor.”



According to a report by Deadline earlier this month, original screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has signed on once again to write Aquaman 2. As well as collaborating on Aquaman, Wann and Johnson previously worked together on The Conjuring franchise. Another Conjuring affiliate, Peter Safran, will produce Aquaman 2 alongside Wan.



Warner Bros has slated Aquaman 2 for release in December 2022.