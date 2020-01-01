Danny DeVito excited to see Colin Farrell as Penguin in The Batman

Danny DeVito is looking forward to seeing Colin Farrell's take on the Penguin in the upcoming comic book movie The Batman.

The Hollywood veteran, who played the sewer-dwelling villain, aka Oswald Cobblepot, in Tim Burton's 1992 movie Batman Returns, shared his excitement at seeing his successor on the big screen.

"I haven't spoken to him since, but I'm really looking forward to it," the 75-year-old said to Collider. "I think that no matter what, he's gonna be great because he's a great actor."

He went on to share a warning with the Irish actor about playing Penguin, and joked: "The only thing he has to worry about is that Oswald Cobblepot will show up at his house."

He later discussed the news that Michael Keaton, who played Batman opposite DeVito's villain in Burton's cult classic, would be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader for the upcoming The Flash movie.

"I think it's great," DeVito told ComicBook.com. "I think it's a great series and I think it's a wonderful story and it's a lot of fun and a lot of energy and I loved Oswald Cobblepot, and I love Tim Burton."

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, will be released in theatres in 2021, and director Matt Reeves premiered the first trailer for the movie at the end of Saturday's DC FanDome virtual event.

The teaser focused on the presence of the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, who leaves a series of deadly clues for the Batman and Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner James Gordon.