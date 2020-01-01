Zack Snyder teases first look at his cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder drove fans wild as he finally revealed the first full-length trailer for his version of Justice League over the weekend.

The filmmaker quit directing duties on the 2017 DC Comics superhero movie following the tragic death of his daughter, and he was subsequently replaced by Joss Whedon.

After the movie was panned by critics and fans upon its release, Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that the long-awaited Snyder Cut of the comic book blockbuster would be released on streaming service HBO Max in 2021.

And during a panel at DC's FanDome event on Saturday, Snyder gave fans a glimpse of his original vision for the comic book movie, starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller.

The nearly three-minute trailer revealed a detailed look at Snyder's darker take on Justice League, and the director said he was grateful for the #ReleasetheSnyderCut social media campaign.

"It's been an incredible journey," Snyder shared. "For us, one of the amazing parts is that we were able to interact with and be part of this fan community in an amazing way. It's changed us and made us really grateful for being able to have this dialogue."

The reworked Justice League has a new running time of four hours and will be split into one-hour chunks upon its debut on HBO Max in 2021, before being assembled into one lengthy movie.

Snyder also hinted that he would be focusing more on Miller's character The Flash, as well as Ray Fisher's Cyborg, who he said was at the "heart of the movie" and "holds the team together in a lot of ways."