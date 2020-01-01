Lin-Manuel Miranda to reunite with Hamilton castmates for virtual fundraiser

Lin-Manuel Miranda will reunite with some of his Hamilton castmates for the Latino Victory Project's virtual fundraiser on Tuesday night.

The one-off event, which kicks off at 8.30pm ET, will see Miranda - who created and starred in the Broadway musical - joined by castmates Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played The Schuyler Sisters in the production, for a conversation.

The fundraiser, which will take place over Zoom, will be moderated by broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien and will raise money for the Latino Victory Project - an organisation that works to grow Latino political power throughout America by "(shaping) the public discourse on the growing influence of the Latino community and (building) cross-constituency alliances that make us stronger".

The fundraiser also marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote.

Sharing the event on Twitter, Miranda wrote, "Hello hello hello! A 1-night-only event! In honor of 100 years of suffrage (the START of a lot of hard work & progress), we have the OG Schuyler Sisters. Look around..."

Soo retweeted his post and added, "Get your tickets friends!"

Tickets are for sale on a "pay what you can" basis, with donations starting from $10 ($7.60).