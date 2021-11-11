Lamar Odom sets wedding date

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has set his wedding date to fiancee Sabrina Parr.

The 40-year-old basketball star and Sabrina will tie the knot on 11 November 2021.

The couple shared the date on Instagram on Sunday, revealing the nuptials will take place in Miami.

Lamar and Sabrina posted shots of their 'Save The Date' card, with the bride-to-be writing: "We've both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we've been through it... But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can't wait to marry you big man."

Lamar added: 'When you got a real one... you gotta keep her."

Odom and Parr previously announced they would be abstaining from having sex until their wedding night.

Life coach Sabrina said, "This is the first time in Lamar's entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don't even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there's a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man.

"And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it's not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. Obviously he's already had sex, so he couldn't cut that out, but he said, 'A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married'. And so, I think he really respects the pastor's opinion and his voice."