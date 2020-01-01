James Gunn: 'The Suicide Squad is the biggest movie I've ever made'

The Suicide Squad is the biggest movie that director James Gunn has ever made.

The filmmaker introduced an action-packed behind-the-scenes featurette during the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday, which gave fans a glimpse of some of the footage from the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

It also featured interviews with Gunn and his star-studded cast, and the Guardians of the Galaxy director revealed that making the movie was one of the best experiences of his life.

"I was excited to do this Suicide Squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," the 54-year-old shared. "This is by far the biggest movie I have ever made... and will be different from any superhero movie ever made."

The upcoming follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad will be set during the Vietnam War in the 1970s, and producer Peter Safran confirmed that it would be a "gritty 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn's characters and comedy".

Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, alongside Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

Gunn also revealed that he extensively researched the DC Comics archives to find a motley crew of new characters for his take on the project, which was inspired by John Ostrander's Suicide Squad comics.

Idris Elba is playing mercenary Bloodsport, alongside franchise newcomers Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, and Flula Borg.

The Suicide Squad is slated for release in August 2021.