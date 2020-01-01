The Batman was inspired by Chinatown and The French Connection

Matt Reeves has revealed that The Batman was inspired by '70s crime movie Chinatown.

The filmmaker shared details about the gritty movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, during the DC Fandome event over the weekend, and revealed that it will feel more like a neo-noir detective film than a superhero one, as Bruce Wayne/Batman is investigating crimes and has no superpowers.

"Chinatown was a key one, because in Chinatown, Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), in investigating the series of crimes that were part of that story, he discovers the depth of corruption of Los Angeles. So in that way, (The Batman) is like a classic noir. This series of murders that Batman is investigating are very much in that mode," he explained, according to Collider.

"Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in this sort of cop world, and because it's about corruption, we're treating this Batman story as if this could've happened. Batman doesn't have the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive."

He added he was inspired by "'70s street, grounded stories" like The French Connection as well as Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver.

Elsewhere during the event, Reeves shared that The Batman would be set during Wayne's second year as the caped vigilante, when the people of Gotham are "afraid of him" and he is yet to become a legend and a beacon of hope.

However, it will serve as an origin story for some of the villains, as The Penguin isn't yet a crime kingpin, Selina Kyle isn't yet Catwoman, and The Riddler is "just emerging", and Reeves believes fans will see completely new interpretations of the classic characters.

"Paul Dano plays a version of The Riddler that no one has ever seen before. He's such an incredibly creative actor, so what he's doing I think is going to blow peoples' minds," he praised. "And then to have Zoe Kravitz, her iteration of Selina Kyle - to me that's incredibly exciting. You have an iteration that you've never seen of what she's doing, but it touches on all of these iconic things that people know from the comics."