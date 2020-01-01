Lili Reinhart determined to fight for black justice on TV and movie sets

Lili Reinhart has pledged to go out of her way to make sure black and transgender stars are properly represented in her TV and movie projects, after taking onboard Riverdale castmate Vanessa Morgan's complaints.

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz in the hit comic book adaptation, hit out at the show's writers for their depiction of black characters in a Twitter rant earlier this summer.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote, adding: "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."

She bemoaned: "too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least... girl i could go on for day (sic)."

Defending her castmates, like Reinhart, Morgan insisted: "They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back," and it appears Reinhart was paying attention.

"I mean, the show historically has been pretty white," Reinhart told the Los Angeles Times.

"(Creator) Roberto (Aguirre-Sacasa) is very conscious of it now to make sure that that doesn’t happen again and Vanessa doesn’t feel that she’s put in that position again," she explained.

Reinhart, who recently served as an executive producer on new film Chemical Hearts, said that she feels responsible for creating balanced representations in her work: "I feel, as a producer now moving forward, how important it is that I’m not stereotyping, stereocasting anything - really making sure I’m going out of my way to do right by black people, by transgender people, by people who don’t look like me."