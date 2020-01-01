Jerry Seinfeld slams comedy club boss for deserting 'dead' New York

Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple's comedy scene to be 'completely dead'.

Stand Up N.Y. comedy club co-owner James Altucher took to LinkedIn earlier this month to insist the city's cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, and revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.

But Seinfeld disagrees, and in a new New York Times opinion column, the comedian fired back at Altucher, writing: "You say New York will not bounce back this time. You will not bounce back."

Seinfeld seethed at the club owner's relocation: "In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there. I can’t think of a more fitting retribution for your fine article."

Lashing out at Altucher's abandonment of the city amid the turbulence of 2020, Seinfeld vented: "Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side."

After declaring his loyalty to New York's comedic scene, Seinfeld then took down Florida: "You found a place in Florida? Fine. We know the sharp focus and restless, resilient creative spirit that Florida is all about."

Explaining that cities evolve to meet new challenges, Seinfeld praised New York: "You think Rome is going away too? London? Tokyo? The East Village? They’re not. They change. They mutate. They re-form. Because greatness is rare. And the true greatness that is New York City is beyond rare."

The funnyman ended his missive with a little snarky sarcasm, adding: "I have been onstage at your comedy club Stand Up N.Y. quite a few times. It could use a little sprucing up, if you don’t mind my saying. I wouldn’t worry about it. You can do it from Miami."