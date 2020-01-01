Zac Efron cancels flight home to Los Angeles after Australian visa is extended - report

Zac Efron reportedly cancelled his scheduled flight home to Los Angeles last week as his Australian tourist visa has been extended.

The former High School Musical star has been waiting out the coronavirus pandemic in Byron Bay and has apparently 'fallen in love' with the picturesque town.

Home to Aussie star Chris Hemsworth, Byron Bay is popular with surfers and tourists for its laid back atmosphere.

While Zac had been initially granted a three-month tourist visa to allow him to stay in Australia, according to the Daily Mail Online he had booked a ticket for a flight home in case his application was denied.

However, it seems his request to extend his three-month visa to a 12-month one was approved, as Zac is said to have cancelled the ticket and received a refund.

The news comes after it was reported earlier this month that Zac had put in an offer on a house in Byron Bay. According to Australia's The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Zac had 'inspected and put in an offer' on the property, but was outbid at the last minute by another buyer.

Although he will remain in Australia for now, Zac will have to return to America eventually for filming commitments.

The 32-year-old has signed on to star in a Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, a comedy based on the classic 1987 film.