Kim Kardashian convinced Paris Hilton to freeze her eggs

Paris Hilton was inspired by her old friend Kim Kardashian to take control of her fertility and freeze her eggs.

The hotel heiress-turned-fashion designer has revealed she learned all about the procedure from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who used frozen embryos to welcome three of her four children with husband Kanye West.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it," Paris told the Sunday Times, adding: "She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it."

Undergoing the treatment allowed Paris, who turns 40 next year, to relax a little regarding her future journey to motherhood.

"I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that, 'Oh my God, I need to get married' (mindset)," Paris shared.

Paris has been dating entrepreneur Carter Reum for over a year and now feels she is more than ready to settle down and start a family, saying that she'd love a 'mini-me'.

"I'm obsessed with dressing them up," she said of her future children, adding she is eager for twins in the hopes of having a boy and a girl 'at once'.

Hilton was previously set to wed actor Chris Zylka, but called off the engagement in November 2018, insisting the relationship just 'didn't feel right'.