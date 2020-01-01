Steve McQueen's Mangrove to open BFI London Film Festival

Mangrove, the latest film from acclaimed director Steve McQueen, is set to open the annual BFI (British Film Institute) London Film Festival on 7 October.

Starring Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, and Malachi Kirby, the movie depicts the true story of the Mangrove Nine, a group of black activists who went to trial for inciting a riot at a protest in London in 1970. The group were protesting police raids at the Mangrove Restaurant in Notting Hill. An important meeting space for the black community, the restaurant was repeatedly targeted by police for drug possession, despite a lack of evidence. The trial of the Mangrove Nine is significant as it officially acknowledged racial prejudice among the police for the first time in a U.K. court of law.

Announcing the film's European premiere at the opening of the BFI London Film Festival, McQueen said in a statement published by Variety that he 'couldn't be happier'.

"Although the themes are universal, Mangrove is a London story," McQueen remarked, adding: "It may have happened 50 years ago, but it's as relevant today as it was then."

Mangrove Nine is the second part of McQueen's Small Axe anthology, a miniseries he is creating for the BBC about the experience of black people in Britain. Along with 11 other new films, it will be shown at no charge to festival ticket holders in theatres across the U.K. as part of the London Film Festival's efforts to support cinema amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, more than 55 films will have virtual premieres online.

The BBC then intends to screen Mangrove later in the autumn.