Chris Cornell spokesperson warns planned biopic is unauthorised

A representative for Chris Cornell's estate has distanced the rocker's family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star's demise.



Walk the Line actor Johnny Holiday will portray the Soundgarden frontman, but filmmakers are still searching for additional cast members to play a variety of characters, including Cornell's wife, Vicky.



News of the project only recently surfaced after a casting call was posted on Backstage.com, revealing production is set to begin in September. The film is being produced by Los Angeles-based company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films, which is run by Holiday.



An announcement on the film's official website reads: "From the cast of the Academy Award-winning Walk the Line comes a based-on-true-events story. John Holiday embodies a legend."



No further details have been revealed, and Holiday, who also performs music under the stage name Kid Memphis, has yet to comment on the role.



However, Cornell's estate representative has warned fans the movie is "not sanctioned or approved by the estate", telling Pitchfork: "No one contacted the estate for any information."



Cornell, who had a history of depression, was in the middle of a tour with Soundgarden in May 2017 when he was found dead in his Detroit, Michigan hotel room. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.