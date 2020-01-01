NEWS James McAvoy to narrate reality show for U.K. broadcaster Newsdesk Share with :





Actor James McAvoy is set to narrate a new reality competition show for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.



The Bridge is the star's first foray into the unscripted sector. Previously, he has contributed voice work to feature films such as Gnomeo & Juliet and Watership Down.



McAvoy will narrate all five episodes of the show, which sees 12 strangers come together in the British countryside to to build a bridge to reach an island in a bid to win the £100,000 prize.



According to Variety, the cash lies out of reach on an island 250 meters away from where the contributors are based, and to reach it, they must work together to build the bridge in 20 days.



If the group successfully works as a team and reaches the cash before the deadline, overcoming various twists in the process, each will get a vote on who they think is the most deserving of the prize. The winner then faces the choice of splitting the money or keeping it for themselves.



The show, which was commissioned by Channel 4 Entertainment is being produced by Manchester-based Workerbee. It is currently filming in the British countryside and will air later this year.



The Bridge made its international debut in Spain three years ago and aired for two seasons on Movistar Plus's #0 where it is known locally as El Puente.