Amy Poehler to direct Lucille Ball/Desi Arnaz documentary

Actress and comedian Amy Poehler will make her documentary directing debut on a new film about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Lucy & Desi will chronicle the I Love Lucy pair's partnership on and off the small screen, and Poehler has been given a boost from the couple's estate officials and family members, who are all on board the project.

Poehler, who will also produce the film, tells Deadline: "I am so excited to work with Imagine Documentaries to help present the incredible life and work of the brave and hilarious Lucille Ball, and her husband Desi."

The beloved TV couple met on the set of the 1940 musical, Too Many Girls, and went on to fund and produce the pilot for I Love Lucy, which remains one of the most successful U.S. TV shows.