Gabrielle Union: 'America's Got Talent fallout has been heartbreaking'

Gabrielle Union's exit from America's Got Talent was one of the hardest experiences she's ever dealt with.

The Bring It On actress departed the NBC show last year after just one series as a judge amid allegations of harassment, discrimination and a toxic workplace culture during season 14.

The L.A.'s Finest star recalled her experience during the Minding Her Business panel discussion at the virtual American Black Film Festival and called her exit and the subsequent fallout "so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary".

Union explained that it "(felt) like such a public flogging" and led to her "standing in my truth and standing on the side of employee rights and knowing there's a better way of doing business".

She added: "But that whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked."

NBC officials launched an investigation into the show after Union claimed there was racism behind the scenes, but they had found no wrongdoing by May this year.

In June, she filed a harassment complaint against NBC, claiming NBC's entertainment chief Paul Telegdy - who is currently under investigation by the network - tried to silence her reports of racism.

Union called NBC "a snake pit of racial offences" and later alleged that representatives for the organisation had threatened her agent.