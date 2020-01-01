NEWS Joaquin Phoenix serious about veganism in new PETA campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix has taken his campaign to turn the world vegan to the next level by fronting a new video for animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



The Joker star presents the new film from his kitchen table, explaining he hopes footage of factory farming cruelty will turn viewers off meat and dairy for good.



"There's so much pain in the world that we are powerless over, but being party to animal suffering is not one of them," the actor says in the clip.

"It's easy to escape personal responsibility by actively avoiding the truth. But I hope you will join me in rejecting animal cruelty... (and) explore the many benefits of being vegan," he urges.



Phoenix has also appeared in a new print ad campaign, which reads: 'Change the World From Your Kitchen. Go Vegan'.



The new PETA investigation documented in the hard-hitting video exposes cruelty to birds at a major U.S. egg farm that supplies Walmart, while experts at the animal rights group claim that each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals each year.



Phoenix has become a leading vegan activist, using the interest surrounding him at the Oscars and BAFTAs earlier this year to promote the cause at demonstrations in Los Angeles and London.