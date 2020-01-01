NEWS Margot Robbie planning to invite Prince Harry and Meghan for dinner Newsdesk Share with :





Margot Robbie intends to invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to her Los Angeles home for dinner.



The Australian actress told New! magazine she has previously met Harry at social gatherings and would be keen to have him and Meghan visit her home.



"We haven't (had dinner) but I would, for sure," the Suicide Squad star disclosed.



Remembering Harry as an entertaining guest, the 30-year-old said she wouldn't hesitate to host the couple: "Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both over."



Although Margot admitted she's 'not really' met Meghan before, she added: "But obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner."



The Oscar-nominated star went on to discuss what advice she would give the couple after the pair stepped down from their roles as senior U.K. royals.



Margot mused: "Give it time, I think. I have moved country twice now and it's not easy, but in time, places become home and L.A. has a lot to offer."



Harry and Meghan have settled into life across the pond with young son Archie. They are reportedly working on several media opportunities, including a TV series 'focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world', according to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.



Further details of the couple's forthcoming projects have yet to be confirmed.