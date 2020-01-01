Megan Fox no longer sensitive to internet trolls

Megan Fox has confessed she would mentally beat herself up over harsh reviews of her acting from online critics, describing the experience as living in a 'self-imposed prison'.

Speaking to Refinery29, the 34-year-old Transformers star said she allowed herself to buy into online negativity about her work until she happened across one of her previous films while watching TV in South Africa.

After she realised her acting was 'not that bad', Fox recalled getting 'really angry': "I was like, 'F**k that. Why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s**t at something when I was actually pretty decent at it?' That led to this realisation that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life."

Fox urged internet commentators who led her to lower her sense of self-worth to consider their actions.

"When you tell someone that they’re not good at something or that they’re deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative s**t that you spoke about them!" she exclaimed.

Declaring that she is now a stronger person since she decided not to let the jabs affect her, Fox noted that after she changed her mindset, good things have come her way.

"My vibration changed, so the roles that are coming to me are different," she explained.

"I sent out into the universe that I transcended to a new stage, so now all the scripts that are coming in for me are more elevated," she enthused, adding: "I’m excited about that. I feel really comfortable with the space I’m in right now."