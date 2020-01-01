Bella Thorne sets OnlyFans record with $1 million earnings

Actress Bella Thorne has become the first OnlyFans account holder to bank $1 million (£760,000) in her first 24 hours on the adult subscription service.

The former Disney star signed up to the social media platform, which is known for its raunchy content, on 19 August, announcing she will charge her admirers $20 (£15) a month for exclusive material, with her initial offerings including 17 photos and four videos.

The 22-year-old teased the new venture in a clip on Instagram, in which she posed in a bikini and a diamond-encrusted necklace spelling out, "SEX", and her announcement prompted devotees to flock to the site, briefly causing the platform to crash.

According to the New York Post, Thorne has since been very active online, responding to every direct message sent in by subscribers, and the personal interaction paid off with $1 million in earnings after just one day.

The actress has yet to comment on her big payday, but she previously told Paper magazine she was drawn to the site because of the lack of content restrictions.

"OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me," the sex-positivity advocate shared.

Bella isn't the only famous face on OnlyFans - former stripper-turned-rapper Cardi B is also new to the platform, although she insisted she would only be using her profile to clear up rumours about her personal and professional life, and not show off her body.