Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings

Halle Berry is planning to face off against top lawyer Laura Wasser in her divorce battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The former Bond Girl and the Frenchman split five years ago and their divorce was seemingly finalised in 2016, but TMZ report Berry got a notice to appear in court two years later as they'd never filed a formal custody agreement concerning their six-year-old son Maceo - though they'd agreed to share the childcare.

Martinez will be represented by Hollywood heavyweight Wasser, while Halle has opted to cut back on attorney costs and speak for herself.

Her former lawyer, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off as her representative on 30 July, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The divorce proceedings are expected to be drama free with the only point of contention being the custody arrangements.