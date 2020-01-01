The West Wing returning to TV for voting special

Beloved political drama The West Wing is heading back to screens for a streaming special to encourage people to vote in the upcoming U.S. election.

Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford are reuniting with writer Aaron Sorkin and show boss Thomas Schlamme for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

The special will feature a theatrical performance of the show's famous Hartsfield’s Landing episode, during which Sheen’s President Bartlet plays chess against Lowe and Schiff's characters as Chinese officials pose a threat to U.S. security in Taiwan, while Whitford's Josh Lyman stresses over the votes in a remote New Hampshire town's election. Sorkin has also written new material and Schlamme will direct.

It marks the first time the cast has come together on TV since the show ended in 2006.

The reunion will support When We All Vote, a non-profit co-chaired by Michelle Obama, which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. Obama will make a guest appearance in the special.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will shoot at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in October. It will air on HBO Max weeks later.

"Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," Sorkin says.