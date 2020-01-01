Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky felt 'lost' after welcoming first child

Model and actress Elsa Pataky struggled to accept motherhood over her career after welcoming her first child with husband Chris Hemsworth.

The Spanish star, who married the Thor hunk in 2010, wasn't fully aware how much her life would change after the couple's daughter, India, was born eight years ago - and how it would impact her own professional goals.

"I remember feeling a bit lost when I had India," she told the Australian outlet body+soul. "I thought my life was going to be the same (when I had kids) and I would keep working. But I couldn't.

"Chris would come home and say, 'How was your day?' And I didn't feel proud to say, 'I'm just a mum'. But you should because it's the hardest but greatest job in the world."

Pataky also revealed the public's perception of her starry marriage does not always match the reality.

"People think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy," she admitted.

Chris and Elsa are also parents to six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.