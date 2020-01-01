Keanu Reeves wanted to play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves once had dreams of playing Wolverine on the big screen.

The 55-year-old actor revealed his long-kept secret during a recent interview with his Bill & Ted Face the Music co-star Alex Winter and said he would've loved to have portrayed the troubled X-Men mutant with retractable adamantium claws.

"I always wanted to play Wolverine," he told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show.

"It's not too late. It's not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I'm just going to leave that there," Alex added.

However, The Matrix star complained that he had missed his chance to play Wolverine as Hugh Jackman landed the role back in 2000.

"It is too late. I'm all good with it now," Keanu quipped, before telling host Andy that he would've preferred to bring Frank Miller's version of the mutant superhero to life.

"Keanu is that real? Did you really want to play Wolverine?" Andy asked, prompting the star to reply: "Frank Miller's Wolverine? For sure."

Back in 1982, American writer Frank co-created a Wolverine limited comic book series with Chris Claremont, which saw the man-made mutant travel to Japan to find his long-lost love, Mariko Yoshida. Once there, he discovers she's in an abusive relationship with one of her crime-lord father's henchmen, so takes it upon himself to dish out justice.

The Wolverine, the second instalment in the trilogy of Wolverine films, which was released in 2013, was based on this comic book series.