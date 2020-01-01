Meghan Markle teams up with Gloria Steinem to stress the importance of voting

Meghan Markle has partnered with feminist icon Gloria Steinem to stress the importance of voting in November's U.S. election.

The 39-year-old former Suits star sat down for a “historic backyard chat” with the political activist, 86, as captured by the MAKERS Women Instagram account.

During their conversation, the two women sat outside to discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked’.

“Meg, welcome home. I’m so glad that you’re home," Gloria began, as the Duchess added, "Thank you... Me too, for so many reasons.”

Meghan, who recently returned to America from England with young son Archie and husband Prince Harry, after the couple stepped down from their roles as senior royals, also spoke about the importance of women voting in the upcoming election.

“People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” Meghan reflected.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” Gloria replied. “It is the only place we’re all equal, the voting booth. What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact.

“Yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am, and they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”

Meghan, in a break from royal protocol, has been very vocal about the importance of voting, and recently urged young fans to exercise their right to vote, insisting it "will make the difference in this election”.

Gloria was recently immortalised on the small screen by Rose Byrne in TV series Mrs. America.