Tom Cruise wears face mask to London cinema to watch Tenet

Tom Cruise wore a face mask as he visited a London cinema to watch Christopher Nolan's new movie Tenet this week.

The Hollywood superstar encouraged audiences to return to the struggling industry as he shared a video documenting his surprise trip on Twitter and Instagram.

"Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it," Cruise captioned the video, which showed him and director Christopher McQuarrie wearing face coverings as they attended a screening of Nolan's spy thriller, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, at the ODEON BFI IMAX.

In the video, the 58-year-old can be seen wearing a black face mask as he's driven through London to the cinema. However, eager fans at a traffic light stop manage to recognise the Mission: Impossible star, despite him having half his face covered.

"How does that happen?" a baffled Cruise says to the camera. "I'm wearing a mask."

Arriving at the cinema, he posed next to a huge Tenet poster, while exclaiming: "Here we are, back to the movies."

The video then cut to inside the movie theatre, showing Cruise and McQuarrie waiting patiently for the film to begin, alongside other audience members who are socially distancing and wearing face masks.

As the film ended, the star got up from his seat while applauding and told cinemagoers as he exited the venue: "Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody."

And when asked if he liked the highly-anticipated thriller, Cruise replied: "I loved it."

Cruise is currently in the U.K. filming Mission: Impossible 7, directed by McQuarrie, after production was allowed to resume last month amid the Covid-19 pandemic.