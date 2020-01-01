Ryan Reynolds to star in and co-write Upstate

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-write an original comedy called Upstate.

The Deadpool actor and John August, who previously worked together on 2007 film The Nines, have signed a deal with Netflix officials to co-write the original feature, which is being developed as a star vehicle for the actor, according to Deadline.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps. Reynolds, who helped write Deadpool 2, will act as producer on the project via his Maximum Effort banner, while August, who wrote the scripts for films such as Charlie's Angels, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Disney's live-action Aladdin, will also produce.

Reynolds is slowly building up a firm relationship with bosses at the popular streaming service. He appeared in Michael Bay's action blockbuster 6 Underground, which was released on Netflix in December, and is due to resume filming Netflix action-adventure Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot next month.

The Canadian actor will next be seen in Shawn Levy's Free Guy and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. He has been keeping busy lining up projects during to the coronavirus lockdown, recently signing on to Levy's untitled time travel movie, which is another Netflix film, and a family-friendly monster comedy to be directed by Paddington's Paul King.

Earlier in August, Reynolds launched an initiative to hire 10 to 20 Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC) trainees for his and Levy's upcoming film.

"They're gonna be paid, housed and travelled out of my salary. They're gonna spend their days on set learning from professionals, getting real-life experience that they can parlay into another job and then hopefully, if they're not too disillusioned, a career in the film industry," he explained in a video.