Daniel Craig's father dies aged 77

Daniel Craig's father Tim has died aged 77.

According to reports, the British businessman passed away last Thursday after losing his battle against liver cancer.

It's believed that James Bond star Daniel and his half-brother Harry were with their dad at the time of his death, alongside Tim's wife Kirsty. He is also survived by a daughter, Lea.

Britain's Daily Mirror added that Kirsty, whose birthday was the day after Tim died, was said to be "heartbroken" following her spouse's death.

Tim was always a staunch supporter of his screen star son, despite choosing to keep his personal life private.

In an interview with the Chester Chronicle several years ago, the recruitment firm director said: "He (Daniel) doesn't talk about me and I don’t talk about him, but naturally I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor."