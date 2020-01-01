Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty

Brad Pitt has reportedly jetted off to the south of France with German stunner Nicole Poturalski, leading to speculation that the two are an item.

The Oscar winner and the European model, known professionally as Nico Mary, were photographed making their way from a car to a waiting private plane at Paris Le Bourget Airport, following a flight from Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the rumoured new couple was en route to the south of France for a low-key vacation.

Ironically, 27-year-old Poturalski bears a striking resemblance to Pitt's superstar ex, Angelina Jolie.

The 56-year-old actor has yet to comment on the dating rumours, but he previously poked fun at the rampant stories about his love life onstage at the Golden Globes earlier this year, after he was falsely linked to Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

After accepting the best supporting actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt quipped: "I wanted to bring my mum, but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating. It would just be awkward."

The lover's getaway comes as legal representatives for Pitt continue to negotiate arrangements in his divorce from Jolie. Although the Hollywood couple became officially single again in April 2019, they obtained a bifurcated judgment, meaning some matters pertaining to finances and custody of their six children have yet to be settled.