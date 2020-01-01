Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union brainstorm Bring It On reboot

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union have teased fans with potential Bring It On sequel plots.

The pair reunited alongside director Peyton Reed and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger for a Zoom call to mark the legendary cheerleading comedy's 20th anniversary.

Recapping highlights from their time making the film, both Dunst and Union said they would be down for a follow-up.

“The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” Union enthused.

Speculating on a potential role for herself in a Bring It On sequel, she hypothesised: “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”

Dunst chimed in, suggesting: “Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” referring to a documentary that follows the cheerleading team at Navarro College which recently aired on Netflix.

Union seized on the concept and wondered if she and Dunst could take up the role of Navarro head cheer coach, Monica Aldama, and select which athletes would go up against each other.

“Yeah!” Dunst approved, remarking: “I feel like it’d be fun if we — I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now.”

Although there have been five subsequent Bring It On films, none feature any of the cast from the first instalment, and all have been released directly to video.