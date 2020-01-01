Steve Carell's final The Office scenes were 'emotional torture'

Steve Carell's farewell to U.S. sitcom The Office was "emotional torture" for the actor.

The 58-year-old star opened up about filming his final episode on the show in 2011, Goodbye, Michael, on Spotify’s An Oral History of The Office podcast - admitting it was "almost more than I bargained for".

“I had (goodbye) scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture," he shared. "It was like just fraught with emotion…and joy and sadness and nostalgia. But it was also really beautiful."

Steve added: "I’d like treasure just doing that episode because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody."

The star appeared in the show for seven seasons and scooped the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for his beloved performance as hilariously inept office manager Michael Scott.

It was the U.S. version of Ricky Gervais' genre-defining mockumentary series.