Lea Michele's baby boy makes social media debut

Actress Lea Michele has given fans a glimpse at her "true blessing" with a sweet photo of her newborn son online.

The Glee star gave birth to her first child with husband Zandy Reich on 20 August, and on Wednesday, little Ever Leo made his debut on Instagram.

Alongside a close-up black and white image of the new parents cradling their baby boy's foot, Lea wrote, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing".

She also updated her Instagram profile so her bio now describes her as, "Mama, Actor, Singer + NY Times Best Selling author."

The first snap of Ever is one of few posts the 33-year-old has made in recent weeks after she was repeatedly branded a bully by former castmates on the set of Glee and her earlier Broadway gigs.

Lea, who has since disabled comments on her social media page, responded to the backlash in June by issuing a public apology, vowing to do better going forward and set an example for her child.