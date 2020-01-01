Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on Avatar 2.

The British actress first worked with the director on the historical drama Titanic back in 1997, and the duo recently reconciled to make the follow-up to Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar.

On-set disputes between the filmmaker and the stars of his Oscar-winning movie have long been reported, and while Winslet has previously declined to comment on the rumours, she hinted at the difficulties she and her Titanic co-stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, faced while filming.

"It was so wonderful to work with Jim again," she told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Cameron on Avatar 2. "Time has changed him. Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time."

The Academy Award winner plays a character called Ronal in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, which she shot back-to-back in New Zealand in 2018, and Winslet gave away rare details of the mysterious role, which marks her first time working with performance capture.

"I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff," the mother-of-three explained, before realising was giving away too much information about Cameron's top-secret project.

"Oh no, actually, I can't. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person," she added.