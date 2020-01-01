Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Richard Gere to star in The Making Of

Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Richard Gere, and Diane Keaton are all lined up to star in The Making Of.

The all-star cast are attached to lead the romantic comedy, which will be directed by Love & Other Drugs filmmaker Edward Zwick, according to Deadline.

The Making Of revolves around two couples, with Pretty Woman star Gere and Annie Hall’s Keaton playing filmmakers who have been married for a long time and Lively and Hamilton creator Miranda playing overemotional actors who have been cast to portray their younger selves in a story about their enduring love.

However, by the time shooting begins, their marriage is falling apart - the filmmakers still want to make a hit, while the actors want to tell the true story. Whose version really is the truth? And how do they distinguish between real love and movie love when their lives and their work become hopelessly intertwined?

Zwick will co-write the script with his frequent collaborator Marshall Herskovitz and they’ll be producing via their Bedford Falls Company. The duo has previously worked together on Zwick's directorial features such as Legends of the Fall, About Last Night, and The Last Samurai, while they were both Oscar nominated as producers of Steven Soderbergh's Traffic.

Zwick is reportedly aiming to shoot the movie next spring.

The project was announced ahead of the 2020 Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where bosses at Endeavor Content will be handling the worldwide sales. The 45th edition kicks off on 10 September with a mixture of physical events and virtual screenings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.