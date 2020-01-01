Judge responds to Angelina Jolie's attempts to have him removed from divorce case

U.S. judge John W. Ouderkirk insists he has no personal bias or prejudice concerning any party‚ attorney or any other person participating in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case.

The couple separated back in 2016, and the actors officially became single again in April 2019 after obtaining a bifurcated judgment - ending their marriage but giving them time to reach financial and custody settlements relating to their six kids.

Earlier this month, the Maleficent star asked for the judge to be removed from their case, citing issues regarding his other business engagements with one of Pitt's attorneys, Anne C. Kiley - a move Pitt is opposing.

And in new legal papers obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Ouderkirk denies under penalty of perjury that he has failed to disclose multiple professional, business, and financial relationships, created and ongoing during the course of the matter.

"I will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases might involve party, lawyer‚ law firm and/or witnesses involved in the Jolie/Pitt matter," he states in the documents.

The judge further declares he can and will remain impartial in Pitt and Jolie's case, and requests court officials give due consideration to accompanying documents and evidence supporting that claim.

According to Pitt, Ouderkirk has, "a well-documented history with the parties to this proceeding their counsel, including, without limitation, being hand-selected by Jolie to preside over the couple's nuptials in 2014".

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has further accused Jolie of objecting to the judge's involvement in the case "purely for strategic reasons".