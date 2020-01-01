Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Amber Riley will perform a tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Rivera, 33, was pronounced dead on 13 July, five days after she went missing on Lake Piru in California, where she had rented a boat with her four-year-old son Josey. Her cause of death was subsequently ruled as accidental drowning.

Riley, who paid tribute to Rivera on social media and even went to Lake Piru with her Glee co-stars to hold hands and wish for the actress' safety, will honour her late friend by performing a tribute on the late-night talk show on Thursday.

"Our queen is singing for our other queen," her former Glee co-star Kevin McHale tweeted alongside a poster advertising the performance by Riley - Amber's artist name. "Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She's the strongest. Can't wait to watch."

Amber also teased that a "special announcement" will also be made on Kimmel, after earlier tweeting about her plans to drop a new project in the coming weeks.

"I'm an INDEPENDENT artist, who funded and executive produced her own EP and visuals. I'm my own boss, my own decision maker, and my own marketing team. I WISH I had the power a major machine behind me would to get things out quicker, but I don't..." she wrote.

"But what I do have is ownership of my s**t. I'm no slave, I own my masters. the project is coming, because this time, no one can tell me know (sic). So...stay tuned and get ready. This music is playin NO GAMES. I came with a vocal and a pen ready to slay the girls. Humbly."